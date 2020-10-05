-
Duke Energy will offer another round of rebates for home solar installations in January. If the past two years are any indication, they'll be snapped up…
-
Duke Energy will begin offering solar rebates Monday in North Carolina. Solar energy advocates say it could help speed installations of rooftop solar…
-
Duke Energy customers in North Carolina will be able to get rebates of up to $6,000 each beginning this summer for installing solar panels on their homes.…
-
Duke Energy has proposed a new solar rebate program for homeowners and small businesses in North Carolina - something required as part of the state's new…
-
State utility regulators ruled last week that a Durham nonprofit cannot install solar panels on a church, then charge for the electricity. It wasn’t a…
-
North Carolina produces more solar energy than any state except California, but a new report ranks Charlotte near the bottom of major cities for solar…
-
About forty protesters rallied outside Duke Energy’s headquarters, chanting “Up with solar, down with coal,” as shareholders left the annual meeting. The…
-
North Carolina put more solar power online last year than any state other than California. But companies or homeowners wanting to put solar panels on…
-
Duke Energy has expanded its investment in solar energy, and will enter a new facet of the industry: solar panels on the roofs of businesses.Duke Energy…
-
Electric utilities and solar energy developers across the U.S. have clashed over how much the utilities should have to pay for the energy supplied to them…