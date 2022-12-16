Could a distributed power network guard against threats to the grid like the Moore attack?

This story originally appeared in WFAE reporter David Boraks' climate newsletter, emailed weekly on Thursdays. Get the news first in your inbox by signing up here.

This month's attacks on electrical substations in central North Carolina have a lot of people thinking about the security of the power grid. One expert I talked to called it America's Achilles' heel. The new year almost certainly will bring congressional and state hearings on the issue. Experts say improving grid security would cost millions of dollars and raise our electric bills.

The U.S. power system is centralized. We rely on large, mostly fossil-fuel-burning plants to generate electricity. It's sent out on high-voltage wires over long distances (the grid). Substations step it down to lower voltages to power your home or business. An attack, a storm or other disruption can affect the wider network.

But what if there was another way — a more decentralized solution?

The current model, enabled by state laws and policies, disincentivizes smaller, more localized power generation. Critics of the current system say big utilities like Duke Energy profit by building large and expensive energy projects and aren't moving fast enough on renewable energy.

A decentralized, or distributed power network would rely more on small solar and wind installations, batteries and microgrids. A microgrid is a small, localized power network that can operate independently of the larger grid if needed.

As I cover the aftermath of the attacks, I've been talking to experts about this idea.