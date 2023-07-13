At Birdsong Brewing, climate and environment are part of the business plan

This story appeared first in reporter David Boraks' weekly email newsletter. Sign up here to get the latest news straight to your inbox first.

For many small or medium-sized businesses, adapting to climate change is not a high priority. It's difficult and requires altering business practices and spending money to retrofit facilities — all while facing low margins. At Charlotte's Birdsong Brewing, it's been an integral part of the business plan since day one.

You can see it on the roof of Birdsong's North Davidson Street brewery and tap room, where 220 solar panels supply about 40% of the company's electricity. The 12-year-old company, run by Tara and Chris Goulet, is one of the city's oldest craft breweries — and a case study in environmental sustainability for a small business.

"There are some breweries in town that have grown faster than us. For us, it's not all about growth. We've tried to focus on keeping our staff happy and healthy (and) trying to focus on being as sustainable as we can be, from a business perspective," said managing partner Chris Goulet, a former banker.

I met the Goulets at the Birdsong tap room the other day for a conversation about what sustainability looks like to them. They had bicycled to work that morning, as they do some days. Besides solar energy, we talked about different kinds of recycling, the circular economy and making not just beer, but their own nitrogen.

Early on in the business, Chris Goulet said, "We just kind of said, 'Hey, how do we minimize our waste?' How do we produce stuff on site, like power or nitrogen that help reduce our total (carbon) footprint? And it just became kind of part of the ethos of Birdsong."



First, those solar panels

Birdsong uses a lot of electricity, especially with all its brewing equipment, coolers, heating and air-conditioning systems and lighting. So when the business moved to its current site more than five years ago, the Goulets decided to look into becoming Charlotte's first solar-powered brewery.

"It was a combination of business success and luck that let us do it the time we did it," Chris Goulet said. "In 2017, we released a new beer that did so well that all of a sudden we had this sort of excess cash flow."

The beer was a hoppy IPA named Paradise City, and its sales went through the roof.

"As a capitalist, you're supposed to just take that and go buy a boat, right? So we failed at that. And we decided we would do a solar panel system instead. That idea had been percolating for probably five or six years. And we just had this sort of moment where it was like, Hey, we can make it happen," he said.