-
NoDa and Olde Mecklenburg breweries, along with members of a craft brewers group filed the case in Wake County Superior Court Monday.The brewers argue two…
-
Craft brewers lost an important political fight Tuesday. A committee in the North Carolina House voted to strip provisions from a bill which would allow…
-
The battle between craft brewers and distributors is escalating.The fight is over how much beer local breweries can sell on their own, without going…
-
The Atlantic Coast Conference is returning its championship events to North Carolina, including the 2017 football championship game set to be held in…
-
It's a rare day that a polka song perfectly sums up a piece of legislation. Today is one of those days. If you're not humming "Roll Out The Barrel" just…
-
New rules to implement North Carolina’s 2013 Voter ID law are now up for public comment. The draft regulations from the State Board of Elections were…
-
About a month into this legislative session, North Carolina lawmakers are keeping up last year’s torrid pace. One bill currently making its way through…
-
Beer lists are getting longer these days as more people pass up big names like Budweiser, Miller, and Coors for something more distinctive: craft beer. …
-
WFAEatsWondering where to find a great beer in Charlotte? An emerging community of craft beer drinkers, local breweries and shops are filling the void of quality…