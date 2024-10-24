Charlotte receives federal funding for new rooftop solar installation program

An investment in rooftop solar can pay for itself over the course of the panels’ lifetime. But the upfront cost holds many back — especially those who could benefit the most from monthly energy savings. A new program aims to eliminate that barrier for some households.

This spring, low-to-moderate-income households in Mecklenburg County can apply for free rooftop solar installations, which can save homeowners hundreds in yearly energy costs.

"Everybody should be able to have the opportunity to benefit from this clean energy transition, and it should be a just transition," said Sarah Hazel, Charlotte’s chief sustainability officer.

The city received close to $800,000 in bipartisan infrastructure law funds for the Solarize Charlotte-Mecklenburg program. Residents above the income threshold can still purchase solar through the program at a discounted group rate.

"Either way, you have somebody who comes out to your house and looks to see and for free if you're, you're a candidate for solar," said Hazel.

Businesses and nonprofits will also be encouraged to apply.