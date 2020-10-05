-
Classes officially started Tuesday for students at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Nearly 6,000 students will take courses, mainly…
Winthrop University President Dan Mahony will leave the Rock Hill, South Carolina, school March 1 to become president of the Southern Illinois University…
Former vice president Joe Biden is far ahead of other South Carolina Democrats in a Winthrop University poll released Tuesday.Thirty-seven percent of…
Today, numerous organizations cater to the cultural needs of students of color at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, which has an enrollment that is 60…
The Durham County elections board is defending itself against charges by Governor Pat McCrory’s campaign of wrongful or illegal conduct in last Tuesday’s…
Over the past three weeks, the Winthrop Poll has been carrying out an ambitious survey, gauging the state of race relations in South Carolina. Thursday,…
Winthrop University’s Board of Trustees Thursday fired the school’s president, Jamie Comstock Williamson, after less than a year on the job.Board Chair…
The best disc golfers in the world are gathering in Rock Hill this week. They’ll be competing in the U.S. Disc Golf Championship. One of them may make…
Winthrop University has named a new president. Jayne Marie Comstock has served as a senior administrator at a handful of small universities. For the…