© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New marker in Huntersville spotlights school that taught African Americans during segregation

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published September 22, 2025 at 9:14 AM EDT
A new historic commemorative marker was revealed in Huntersville over the weekend. The marker pays tribute to the Huntersville Rosenwald school, known by students as the ‘Little School’ that taught African Americans during segregation
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
A new historic commemorative marker was revealed in Huntersville over the weekend. The marker pays tribute to the Huntersville Rosenwald school, known by students as the ‘Little School’ that taught African Americans during segregation.

A new historic commemorative marker revealed in Huntersville over the weekend pays tribute to a school that taught African Americans during segregation, one of the last remaining such locations. The marker was unveiled in front of some of the school’s alumni. 

A countdown took place before a gray sheet was removed alongside a group that included Mecklenburg County representatives, community members, and the Huntersville mayor. The marker is located on 508 Dellwood Drive.

The Huntersville Rosenwald School was built in the 1920s to support African Americans. The school was also used as a community gathering space. Tommy Warlick is with the county historic landmark department. He stood near some of the alumni as the marker was revealed.

“I just wanted them to know that this is not a history that we want to forget,” Warlick said. "This is a very important story. And it’s one that not a lot of people know.”

Pleasant Plains School, Hertford County, North Carolina.
Charlotte Talks
The enduring legacy of Rosenwald Schools in Charlotte and throughout the American South
Jesse Steinmetz

Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald helped fund the Rosenwald schools, which included over 800 in North Carolina. The school in Huntersville is one of six Rosenwald schools left in Mecklenburg County. Melissa Sherril, 90, wore a gray hat as she stood near the marker. She reflected on what the school taught her.

“Don’t think you're higher than someone else when you're not,” Sherill said. "We're all down here to learn.”

Frankie Eison, 94, was another one of the alumni who attended the school. Eison credits the school for helping her learn the basics. “That started me out. I learned my ABCs, my numbers,” Eison said. “I learned how to do all of that, and the teachers were so good to us.”

Huntersville Mayor Christy Clark was there as the marker was revealed. “I want them to know that in the town of Huntersville, there is a really prominent Black community that has been thriving here and that they are significant and should be remembered in our community for all time,” Clark said.

The new marker is one of 381 historic markers in Mecklenburg County.

Sign up for EQUALibrium


SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

WFAE remains committed to our mission: to serve our community with fact-based, nonpartisan journalism. But our ability to do that depends on the strength of the financial response from the communities we serve. Please support our journalism by contributing today.
Tags
Race & Equity HuntersvilleRosenwald Schools
Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE. He previously was a member of the Queens University News Service.
See stories by Elvis Menayese
Related Content