New marker in Huntersville spotlights school that taught African Americans during segregation

A new historic commemorative marker revealed in Huntersville over the weekend pays tribute to a school that taught African Americans during segregation, one of the last remaining such locations. The marker was unveiled in front of some of the school’s alumni.

A countdown took place before a gray sheet was removed alongside a group that included Mecklenburg County representatives, community members, and the Huntersville mayor. The marker is located on 508 Dellwood Drive.

The Huntersville Rosenwald School was built in the 1920s to support African Americans. The school was also used as a community gathering space. Tommy Warlick is with the county historic landmark department. He stood near some of the alumni as the marker was revealed.

“I just wanted them to know that this is not a history that we want to forget,” Warlick said. "This is a very important story. And it’s one that not a lot of people know.”

Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald helped fund the Rosenwald schools, which included over 800 in North Carolina. The school in Huntersville is one of six Rosenwald schools left in Mecklenburg County. Melissa Sherril, 90, wore a gray hat as she stood near the marker. She reflected on what the school taught her.

“Don’t think you're higher than someone else when you're not,” Sherill said. "We're all down here to learn.”

Frankie Eison, 94, was another one of the alumni who attended the school. Eison credits the school for helping her learn the basics. “That started me out. I learned my ABCs, my numbers,” Eison said. “I learned how to do all of that, and the teachers were so good to us.”

Huntersville Mayor Christy Clark was there as the marker was revealed. “I want them to know that in the town of Huntersville, there is a really prominent Black community that has been thriving here and that they are significant and should be remembered in our community for all time,” Clark said.

The new marker is one of 381 historic markers in Mecklenburg County.