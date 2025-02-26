Huntersville Board Rejects Birkdale Plan

Last night, the Huntersville Planning Board recommended denying a request by the owner of Birkdale Village to expand the longtime mixed-use community near Lake Norman. The Charlotte Observer reports the board voted 4-3 against plans by Jamestown, the new owner, to add a 125-room hotel, 150 multi-family units, more than 26,000 square feet of commercial space and an office building to the development. Residents who spoke at the meeting cited traffic and crowding concerns.

The Huntersville Board of Commissioners is scheduled to consider and vote on the developer’s rezoning request on March 18.