NEWS BRIEFS

Popular SouthPark event series returns this fall

WFAE staff and wire reports
Published August 20, 2025

SouthPark After 5, a free evening entertainment series that has attracted nearly 65,000 attendees since it began in 2023, will return to the SouthPark neighborhood six times this fall.

The events feature live music, interactive family-friendly experiences, food trucks, and mobile bars.

The event is presented by SouthPark Community Partners and produced by Southern Entertainment.

It’s scheduled for every Thursday from Sept. 5th through Oct. 10th at Symphony Park at the corner of Barclay Downs Drive and Carnegie Boulevard, adjacent to SouthPark Mall.

WFAE staff and wire reports
