Cabarrus Co. fires new county manager

Cabarrus County needs a new county manager, again. County commissioners have fired Sean Newton. Newton was hired by Cabarrus County in March to replace longtime County Manager Mike Downs, who was fired by commissioners in January. Newton was hired after the application period was held open for 13 days.

The Independent Tribune reports the vote was 3-2, with Commissioners Jeff Jones, Kenny Wortman and Lynn Shue voting to fire Newton. Commissioners Laura Lindsey and Larry Pittman voted “no.” Newton’s annual salary was $286,000 per year. Downs is suing the county claiming he wasn’t paid what he was owed upon his dismissal. That case is in mediation.