© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFAE's HD signals are impaired. Learn more.
NEWS BRIEFS

Cabarrus Co. fires new county manager

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published August 20, 2025 at 10:37 AM EDT

Cabarrus County needs a new county manager, again. County commissioners have fired Sean Newton. Newton was hired by Cabarrus County in March to replace longtime County Manager Mike Downs, who was fired by commissioners in January. Newton was hired after the application period was held open for 13 days.

The Independent Tribune reports the vote was 3-2, with Commissioners Jeff Jones, Kenny Wortman and Lynn Shue voting to fire Newton. Commissioners Laura Lindsey and Larry Pittman voted “no.” Newton’s annual salary was $286,000 per year. Downs is suing the county claiming he wasn’t paid what he was owed upon his dismissal. That case is in mediation.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports