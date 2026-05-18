Blumey Awards winners announced

Blumenthal Arts honored top high school musical theater students from across the Charlotte region Sunday night at the 2026 Blumey Awards at Belk Theater. Weddington High School won the Tier 1 Best Musical award for Legally Blonde: The Musical, while North Lincoln High School took the Tier 2 honor for Hadestown: Teen Edition.

North Lincoln’s Harold Garcia was named Best Actor for his role as Orpheus, and Carmel Christian’s Anna Jernigan won Best Actress for her performance in Footloose. Organizers say a record 59 schools participated this year, with awards recognizing achievement in performance, design, direction and production.