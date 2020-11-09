-
Kamala Harris' husband will not only become the first "second gentleman" but will also be the first Jewish person married to a president or vice president.
The Trump administration has been marked by a scaled-back federal investment and involvement in U.S. health care. Biden's team has plans to change that — even if Republicans retain Senate control.
Joe Biden has made dozens of campaign promises. A significant amount of his agenda centers on reversing or updating positions taken by the Trump administration.
The team, which includes former federal health officials, aims to create a blueprint for the incoming administration's COVID-19 response as the nation battles a new surge in infections.
With official withdrawal looming, collaboration on global health issues was more difficult. Biden faces a challenging road to re-establish ties — and a U.S. leadership role.
Harris will not only be the first Black, and first female, vice president. She's also the first Indian American and the first Asian American elected to the office.
The Biden team has launched a transition website that lists their key priorities once they assume office: the pandemic, economic recovery, racial equity and climate change.
His sweeping proposals aimed to make the U.S. carbon neutral by 2050. But without a Democratic Senate, Biden may be forced to compromise and do what he can through executive action.
President-elect Joe Biden will need to get his agenda through Congress, but Republicans are likely to keep control of the Senate, and Democrats in the House have a smaller margin.
Coronavirus cases are surging around the country. How will Joe Biden manage the pandemic differently, once he takes office in January? Expect a more centralized U.S. response plan, his team says.