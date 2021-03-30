Stock Trading App Robinhood Opening Office In Charlotte

The popular stock trading app Robinhood will open a new office in Charlotte.

The company will invest $11.7 million and bring 400 jobs. Those jobs will be in analytics, customer service and operations, according to an announcement from Gov. Roy Cooper. The announcement says the average salary for these jobs will be more than Mecklenburg County’s average of $71,689.

“Charlotte is known for its talented and diverse workforce, making it an easy choice as we looked to expand our operations,” said Robinhood Head of Customer Experience Alex Mesa. “We’re confident that Charlotte’s workforce will further contribute to our mission and lower the barriers to investing for all.”

Robinhood is a stock trading app that allows users to buy and sell without paying commissions. Users download the app, link it to their bank account and start buying stocks.

No location has been announced, but The Charlotte Observer reports that Mecklenburg County records show a permit for “Robinhood Office Uplift” on South Tryon Street in uptown.