Owner Seeks Permit To Resume Gold Mining At Stanly County Mine

The state will hold a public hearing next month on a proposed gold mine on 297 acres in Stanly County, where gold has been mined in the past.

The historic Parker Mine site is near New London, about 50 miles east of Charlotte. Gold was discovered there in the 1850s, and mined for decades after that. At one time, mine workers operated on two shifts, according to a history on the New London town website .

Owner Boulder Associates has applied for a state permit to continue mining gold, as well as granite and quartz.

The Department of Environmental Quality's mining division plans an online public hearing June 7 at 6 p.m.

More information is on the NCDEQ website, https://deq.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2021/05/07/parker-mine-public-hearing-be-held-june-7