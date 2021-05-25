California-based Credit Karma To Create East Coast Hub In Charlotte And Add 600 Jobs

The personal finance company Credit Karma said Tuesday it will create a new East Coast headquarters in Charlotte and add 600 jobs.

The California-based company is best known for offering free credit scores. It also helps people apply for loans and is branching out into other financial services.

The company said it will expand its office in Ballantyne, where it already employs 189 people. It will receive a state grant that could pay it $20.3 million over 12 years.

The average salary for the jobs will be nearly $157,000 a year, according to a news release.

Colleen McCreary, an executive with the company, said Credit Karma plans to fill 200 of those jobs quickly. She says the company could expand beyond the 600 jobs planned.

“Honestly as long as the talent pipeline is growing we’re excited to move as many jobs into that area as we can support,” she said during a news conference announcing the move. “It’s a great position to be in sort of coming out of COVID to be growing at this rate, and we hope to continue that.”

Credit Karma plans to spend $13 million expanding its Charlotte office, which it opened in 2017. The company was founded in 2007. It recently moved its headquarters from San Francisco to Oakland.