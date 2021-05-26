To Keep Charlotte Pools Open, Mecklenburg County Offering Lifeguards Boosted Pay, Bonuses

Mecklenburg County has a shortage of summer lifeguards and is trying to lure candidates with a boost in pay and signing bonuses. The county is offering to pay $15 an hour and award a $500 signing bonus to candidates hired as lifeguards.

The county said in a statement that there has been a national lifeguard shortage for years, and the shortage coupled with a tight employment market has created vacancies that are keeping it from fully opening its pools.

“The lifeguard shortage has been a problem nationally for the last decade for a number of factors such as the increase in part-time job alternatives, to declining access to swim training for potential applicants,” said the county.

The Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center and Cordelia pool in Charlotte will be open with limited hours, while Ramsey Creek Beach on Lake Norman will be closed until lifeguards are hired.

Mecklenburg County says it needs about 250 lifeguards and currently has 86. The county says it will train lifeguards for free and has ramped up its recruiting efforts to turn local high school students into lifeguards.

Mecklenburg County Pool Schedule:

Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center

2014 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206

Saturday, May 29, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Opening day)

Sunday, May 30, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, May 31, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Holiday)

Tuesday, Jun 1, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center

Open Memorial Day- (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Monday & Wednesday 5:30 a.m – 9:30 p.m. (Main Tank Closed 1pm-4pm)

Tuesday & Thursday 11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Friday 5:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Sunday Closed

Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center

Open Thursdays & Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. beginning Saturday, June 5