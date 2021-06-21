Phase One Construction On Centene East Coast HQ In Charlotte To Wrap Up In 2022

Centene Corp. held a dedication ceremony Monday for its $1 billion east coast headquarters in Charlotte. The managed health care giant announced last year that it picked Charlotte for its headquarters and broke ground back in August.

“Our new state-of-the-art campus and growing Charlotte workforce will enable Centene to drive innovation through technology and continue advancing our mission of serving the most vulnerable populations in North Carolina and across the country," Centene CEO Michael Neidorff said in a statement.

Construction on the first phase of the 80-acre campus is expected to wrap up next year, with construction on the second phase starting in 2024.

Centene says it has hired 700 employees over the past year and is currently recruiting for more workers. When completed, the campus at University Research Park will have the capacity for 6,000 employees.

"I look forward to seeing the positive economic impact these new jobs have on Charlotte, the surrounding counties and our entire state." said Gov. Roy Cooper.

North Carolina's Economic Investment Committee approved a state grant a $438.6 million grant for the project. Centene will also get $4.5 million in community college training assistance and $73.2 million from Charlotte and Mecklenburg County if the company meets its job creation goals.

