Developer Eyes SouthPark Condo Complex

Another big development project appears to be in the works in Charlotte’s SouthPark neighborhood. The Charlotte Ledger business newsletter reports the board of Trianon Condominiums at the corner of Colony and Roxborough roads near SouthPark Mall has signed a letter of intent with developer Related Cos. to sell the complex for $48 million.

The condos were built in the 1960s, but the Charlotte Ledger’s Tony Meica says it’s too early to know if they’ll be replaced and if so, by what. But he notes is roughly 9 acres of property — a rarity for developers in fast-growing Charlotte.

“Although you have development going on all over the Charlotte region, it's a little bit unusual to have a condo complex, because what you have in this case is 118 different owners,” Mecia told WFAE “Morning Edition” host Marshall Terry in this week’s BizWorthy. “So it's hard usually to corral that many people to get them to sell.”

Trianon Condominiums in Charlotte's SouthPark neighborhood is seen from above.

