2022 will be a big year for South End development

The skyline in Charlotte’s South End is about to get bigger. The Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter this week compiled a list of 17 major development projects planned in 2022 in the neighborhood just outside uptown. They include high rises going up in spots occupied by longtime staples like Prices Chicken Coop, the Midnight Diner, and Tyber Creek Pub.

The size of one project is notable to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia. At 1111 S. Tryon St. where Uptown Cabaret and Midnight Dinner are now, Riverside Investment and Development plans to build 800,000 square feet of office space and 650 residential units.

It's not only residential development and office space fueling the growth in South End, but other sectors hurt by the coronavirus pandemic like hotels and the hospitality industry. "There's a whole bunch of office space and as many as five different hotels looking at opening up in South End over the next few years," Mecia said while talking with Morning Edition host Marshall Terry.

