Dietary supplement maker BestCo will create nearly 400 more jobs in Mooresville

Supplement maker BestCo has been approved for a state grant to expand its facility in Mooresville. The company makes and packages dietary supplements for brand names. The North Carolina Economic Investment Committee voted Thursday to give BestCo roughly $2 million in tax reimbursements over 12 years as long as the company hits its jobs and investment goals.

BestCo / Facebook BestCo, a Mooresville-based company that makes supplements, shared this photo of a worker on its Facebook page.

The company says it will create 394 new jobs with an average salary of about $51,000. It will also invest $177 million by 2025. The expansion will be for producing and packaging gummies.

This is the second economic development announcement for Iredell County this month.

Paint maker Sherwin-Williams announced earlier this month that it’s expanding its manufacturing plant in Iredell County, creating 183 jobs.

Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news release that Sherwin-Williams will spend $324 million to expand its facility and build a new distribution center.

Upgrades at the Statesville facility will increase how much paint can be made by the millions of gallons. The governor’s office says once all the jobs are filled, they will have a $10 million a year economic impact on the community.

Sherwin-Williams will be eligible for up to $2.7 million in tax reimbursements over 12 years if it meets its job and investment goals.