Charlotte airfares are starting to soar

The busy summer travel season is upon us. Maybe you’re thinking about taking a trip this year. And if you haven’t yet looked at airfare, you might want to prepare yourself for sticker shock.

The Charlotte Ledger business newsletter reported fares out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport were particularly steep last week, with a summer trip to Paris starting around $1800 and holiday flights to Mexico City going for as much as $1,200.

“They were really low during the pandemic,” the Charlotte Ledger’s Tony Mecia told WFAE’s Marshall Terry on this week’s BizWorthy. “Now people want to travel again, and some of these fares are higher than we've seen in a number of years, if not their highest ever.”

Meanwhile, parents of young children have started helping each other out on social media amid a national shortage of baby formula, through Facebook groups like Moms Helping Moms. And as WFAE reported earlier this week, a local urgent care company was able to hand out more than 1,000 cans of formula to parents.

“It is harder to find it here,” Mecia said. “There's a company called Datasembly that looks at out-of-stock items, and they say that in Charlotte, that infant formula last week was out of stock 52% of the time. That's higher than the national average of 43%.”

Lastly, local sustainability organization Envision Charlotte is asking people not to throw away political signs now that the primary is over. Instead, they’re asking folks to bring the signs to the Innovation Barn .

“People are welcome to do that, and they will either recycle them or return them to the candidates,” Mecia said. “So, there is an option rather than just, you know, chucking these annoying yard signs away.”

You can listen to the full BizWorthy conversation above.

