Business

Charlotte Knights will open a new pub in uptown stadium

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published January 18, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST
Paper Mill Pub.jpg
Charlotte Knights
/

The Charlotte Knights unveiled renderings for the Paper Mill Pub, a neighborhood pub located at Truist Field that will be open year-round. The pub is expected to be completed this summer.

The Knights will work with their general contractor, Rodgers Builders, and architect, O’Dell A LaBella Company, to complete the project. The new pub pays homage to the Virginia Paper Company building, which occupied the site where the ballpark sits from 1937 to 2012.


“After several brainstorming sessions, we felt that the pub should represent a historical connection to the Queen City,” said Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski.

“We feel that this will be a great spot for fans before and after Charlotte Knights’ games, as well as other events in Uptown throughout the year. ”

The former paper company building was one of the last industrial structures built close to the center of Charlotte. Much of the decorations and finishes of the Paper Mill Pub will have a historical connection to the paper company.

The building will include an outdoor patio, bar space and a second level with a view of the uptown Charlotte skyline. The pub will have a capacity of 125 people. The pub will also feature a permanently installed food truck. It will be open year-round to the public.

