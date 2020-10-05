-
There's no shortage of big sports news this week.Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has a one-year signed deal. NASCAR’s only full-time,…
-
Gaston County native and former MLB star Wes Helms has been named manager of the Charlotte Knights for the 2020 season.The team's previous manager, Mark…
-
Opening Day for Major League Baseball is Thursday, but it will make a stop Monday evening in Charlotte. The Chicago White Sox are in town to take on their…
-
BB&T Ballpark had a different feel Friday night, as Latin music and Spanish language announcements played over the PA system. The Charlotte Knights…
-
Murders were reported on Sunday in both Charlotte and Hickory. Meanwhile, police are asking for help finding the driver of a white SUV who struck and…
-
The NBA’s commissioner says it’s not a done deal, but Charlotte is again “eligible” to host the NBA all star game after the repeal and replacement of…
-
Charlotte Knights fans may see a little less of the skyline from their seats starting next season. The city's minor league team plans to construct a…
-
The Charlotte Knights opened their new season Thursday night at home against the Norfolk Tides. This is the team's second season in BB&T Ballpark, where…
-
The Charlotte Knights’ move from Fort Mill to a new baseball stadium in downtown Charlotte is continuing to pay off – at least when it comes to…
-
Charlotte TalksThe Charlotte Knights are now playing their first season in BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte but it’s not their first time playing in the shadow of our…