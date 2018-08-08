Greg Collard

Greg has been with WFAE since 2008, all as news director. He came to WFAE from West Virginia Public Broadcasting. In his eight years there, Greg had roles as a reporter, editor and producer. He was the executive producer of a television newsmagazine and news director for radio and television when he decided to head south for Charlotte.

He thanks Giles Snyder, now a familiar voice at NPR, for hiring him for his first job in public radio after stints at newspapers in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky.

If he’s not working, chances are Greg is fishing or paying attention to sports. He usually has a fishing pole in his car because, well, you never know when or where the fish are biting. He likes to spend his weekends and summer evenings bass fishing the chain of lakes on the Catawba and Yadkin rivers.