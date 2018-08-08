Greg Collard

Greg CollardNews Director
Greg has been with WFAE since 2008, all as news director. He came to WFAE from West Virginia Public Broadcasting. In his eight years there, Greg had roles as a reporter, editor and producer. He was the executive producer of a television newsmagazine and news director for radio and television when he decided to head south for Charlotte.
He thanks Giles Snyder, now a familiar voice at NPR, for hiring him for his first job in public radio after stints at newspapers in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky.
If he’s not working, chances are Greg is fishing or paying attention to sports. He usually has a fishing pole in his car because, well, you never know when or where the fish are biting. He likes to spend his weekends and summer evenings bass fishing the chain of lakes on the Catawba and Yadkin rivers.
-
A Confederate monument outside the Anson County Courthouse has been taken down and will perhaps move to what the county manager says is a “prominent…
-
The Catholic Diocese of Charlotte says it’s found additional credible allegations of sexual misconduct against its former second-in-command, Monsignor…
-
A CMPD officer is accused of serving alcohol to 1 and 6-year-old boys.CMPD says 56-year-old Robert Milton is charged with two counts of misdemeanor child…
-
CMPD Chief Kerr Putney has filed a petition to release all 11 minutes of video from the body camera of the officer that shot Danuirs Franklin, said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.
-
Updated 11:10 a.m.North Carolina Republicans want to provide $400 to each public school teacher to purchase construction paper, glue sticks and other…
-
The Fortune 500 technology company Cognizant is expanding its Charlotte operations by 300 jobs. Cognizant provides information technology, consulting and…
-
WFAE’s Morning Edition format will be a little different beginning Monday. The format reflects changes to NPR’s program clock that will give the network…
-
There have been 305 shootings into occupied dwellings in Charlotte this year alone. In response, CMPD has formed a task force.During a press conference…
-
A new program is part of WFAE's news lineup. 1A -- which stands for First Amendment -- airs weekdays from 10am to noon in place of On Point. Johnson spoke…
-
A statewide tracking system of sexual assault evidence kits could be coming to North Carolina next year. The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the…