Politics
Inside Politics With Steve Harrison
The articles from Inside Politics With Steve Harrison appear first in his weekly newsletter, which takes a deeper look at local politics, including the latest news on the Charlotte City Council, what's happening with Mecklenburg County's Board of Commissioners, the North Carolina General Assembly and much more.

A poll that surveys a key bloc of possible presidential voters: ‘Double Haters’

WFAE | By Greg Collard
Published August 7, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT
The first debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump was described by analysts as a "hot mess" and "painful to watch."
Gage Skidmore
/
Flickr
The first debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in 2020 was described by analysts as a "hot mess" and "painful to watch."

Politics reporter Steve Harrison is out of the office this week. As the normal editor of his newsletter, I figured I’d try to contribute something.

There’s a new poll that may interest you if you crave presidential election analysis that doesn’t involve Hunter Biden or the myriad of growing indictments against former President Donald Trump. It’s not the typical “horse race” poll. No, this poll from the Survey Center on American Life, which is part of the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute, gauges the preferences of “double doubters.”

Or, as Ruy Teixeria of AEI puts it in his analysis on The Liberal Patriot substack, “double haters.” Since I’m more of a glass-half-empty type of guy, I’ll use the latter term.

"Double haters" are people who dislike both Trump and President Biden. With the country so divided, that’s a key constituency. This bloc represents about one-fifth of voters, according to Teixeria.

Biden has a seven-point lead among the 5,000 "double haters" surveyed who were registered to vote. However, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis beats Biden in this group. Texeria says about 40% of double haters are noncommittal about whether they would vote for Biden or Trump.

“This group, like double haters in general, displays jaundiced attitudes toward both parties in most areas. But there are some notable divergences in these attitudes that indicate considerable vulnerability for Biden and the Democrats,” Texeria writes.

There are a lot of interesting findings about what worries this bloc and their views on a variety of issues, which you can read here. Findings from the full survey include the views of people who aren’t registered to vote, so it’s slightly expanded to 6,000 people.

One caveat: the survey was conducted primarily in April. Of course, a lot has happened since then (a trifecta of Trump indictments and congressional hearings on Hunter Biden’s business dealings, just to scratch the surface).

Then again, a lot of things occurred in politics before this survey that I never thought would happen.

Politics Donald TrumpJoe Biden
Greg Collard
Greg has been with WFAE since 2008 as news director, and was named executive editor in 2023. He came to WFAE from West Virginia Public Broadcasting. In his eight years there, Greg had roles as a reporter, editor and producer. He was the executive producer of a television newsmagazine and news director for radio and television when he decided to head south for Charlotte.
