Alexander Hillel Treisman, 19, was indicted on child pornography charges. Federal agents presented evidence suggesting he was obsessed with mass shootings — and drove within 4 miles of Biden's home.
The final debate showed candidates far apart on issues like health care, climate change and criminal justice. Trump tried to focus on alleged corruption, but the pandemic remains 2020's central issue.
A 19-year-old man was arrested in Kannapolis when authorities found a van with weapons and explosives parked in a lot outside a bank in May, and has since been accused of making internet searches involving a plan to kill former vice president Joe Biden.
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden took to the debate stage again on Oct. 22. NPR provided live updates and analysis.
NPR Politics has pulled out the major party presidential candidates' plans on key issues facing the country. Read our guide to their policies.
At the same time but on different networks, the candidates answered questions about a range of issues, including the coronavirus pandemic, part of the reason for the separate events
For health and safety reasons, debate organizers shifted next week's scheduled town hall to a virtual event. The president called the format "a waste of time."
Leading up to Wednesday night's vice-presidential debate between Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris and incumbent Republican Mike Pence, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign is focusing on African American voters.
On Tuesday, the Democratic nominee shared the debate stage with President Trump, who has tested positive for the virus.
Joe Biden's campaign had suspended face-to-face canvassing in the spring because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, and stuck to that stance in the following months.