Charlotte Knights, Minor League Baseball team, up for sale

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published January 8, 2024 at 12:35 PM EST
Jennifer Lang
/
WFAE

The Charlotte Knights baseball team has been put up for sale by owner Don Beaver.

According to a statement from the team on Monday, the Knights have notified Major League Baseball about the potential sale.

The team was originally bought in 1976 by Jim Crockett Jr. and his family, and played as the Asheville Orioles. The then-Asheville-based team was the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Crockett moved them to Charlotte.

Since then, the Knights have been affiliates with the Florida Marlins, Cleveland Guardians, Chicago Cubs and, currently, the Chicago White Sox.

Local businessman Don Beaver purchased the team for $10 million in 1997. During Beaver’s ownership, the Knights have had two stadiums — one in Fort Mill and, more recently, the uptown ballpark that opened a decade ago at Truist Field.

Charlotte Knights statement on sale:

"The Charlotte Knights have notified Major League Baseball that they will begin the process of exploring the potential sale of the team. A few prospective interested parties have inquired about the team and the ballpark. We want to vet the interested groups to see if a sale makes sense for Don Beaver and his family. The Knights have been a tremendous asset to the Greater Charlotte Region and we are committed to continuing that legacy for years to come."

Tags
Sports Charlotte BusinessCharlotte KnightsBusiness
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
