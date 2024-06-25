Charlotte Knights reach deal to sell team to NY-based company

Diamond Baseball Holdings has reached an agreement to buy the Charlotte Knights minor league baseball team, the organizations said Tuesday.

The Knights have been owned by Don Beaver and Bill Allen since 1997. A decade ago, they moved the franchise from Fort Mill, South Carolina to a new ballpark in Third Ward uptown.

“On behalf of my family, I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, Charlotte Center City Partners and the fans of the Charlotte Knights for supporting our franchise over the years,” Beaver said in a statement. “For the past 25-plus years, the Knights have been a big part of my family’s life and I wish the club much success as it moves into a new chapter with Diamond Baseball Holdings. Truist Field is one of the finest ballparks in the country and baseball is a true staple of the Charlotte community. We will continue to support the Knights and attend as many games as possible.”

A sale price was not disclosed. The deal is pending league approval.

The team will remain affiliated with the Chicago White Sox, and Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski will remain in his leadership role, the Knights said.

Diamond executives said in a statement, "Our goal is to build on the fantastic experience at Truist Field by placing the emphasis on our fans and players with a commitment to innovation and best-in-class services."

Founded in 2021, Diamond has been on a buying spree. It now owns and operates 34 Minor League Baseball franchises. In recent months, the company has acquired the Arkansas Travelers, the Winston-Salem Dash and the Rumble Ponies of Binghamton, New York.