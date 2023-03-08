WFAE's Joe O'Connor resigns

WFAE Joe O’Connor, former CEO of WFAE.

WFAE CEO Joe O’Connor resigned Monday after eight years on the job. In an email to staff, O’Connor said he was grateful for his tenure and called it a privilege to lead the organization, but he is exhausted and needs time to take a long break before deciding what to do next.

Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President Ju-Don Marshall is now the station’s interim CEO.

WFAE board chair Chris Cicoletti credited O'Connor for helping to lead WFAE’s transformation from primarily a public radio station to “a digital, multiplatform source of excellent local journalism.”

O’Connor’s announcement came on the same day that three people were laid off in WFAE’s business operations, and a few weeks after a member of the station’s content staff was let go for financial reasons. In his email to staff, O’Connor called the station’s financial challenges a temporary revenue setback.