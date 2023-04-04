More support available for Black business owners in Charlotte

Black business owners in Charlotte now have another way to get guidance to set up and grow their businesses. A national group called Operation Hope is adding Charlotte to a list of cities it’s working with.

Positive Outlook Grooming, based in Charlotte, offers vegan men’s grooming products. It’s been in the works for nine years, but its owner Tameran Davenport says the business is stalled.

“It's not going the way that I would love for it to go. I'm ready for growth. It's hard to find mentorship and guidance to help grow the business,” Davenport said.

She’s hoping to be part of Operation Hope’s 1 Million Black Businesses Initiative. It’s designed to connect Black business owners with the help they need to grow including mentorship, online platforms and loan providers.

At the announcement, Nia McAdoo recounted her own challenges explaining her company to a room of business owners that could understand.

“We all know the issues we face ... access to capital, hiring and retaining staff, mentorship, and having our names and companies mentioned in rooms that we don't have access to … yet,” McAdoo said.

The initiative aims to work with 1,000 businesses in Charlotte over the next seven years. Operation Hope has two counselors based here, but business owners can also tap the group’s national network.