The billboard-ification of Charlotte's skyline

Another change could be coming to the Charlotte skyline. Wells Fargo has filed a petition to place new signage at the top of its iconic tower on South Tryon Street in uptown.

It was Duke Energy’s headquarters for more than a decade, and it’s one of the most recognizable buildings in the Charlotte skyline. some say it looks like a bottle opener, or a martini when it's lit up at night.

The news sparked a flurry of comments on social media. “Boo!” “No thanks,” “Not every flat space needs to be an advertisement,” were just some of the comments on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Blaine Brownell, director of UNC Charlotte's School of Architecture, joined WFAE's Nick de la Canal to provide some context and background on what he calls the "billboard-ification" of the Charlotte skyline.