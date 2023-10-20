© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Queen Charlotte statue gets a new space and travelers get a new checkpoint at Charlotte’s airport

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published October 20, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT
Charlotte Douglas Airport's Queen Charlotte statue in her new home
Kenneth Lee
/
WFAE
Charlotte Douglas Airport's Queen Charlotte statue in her new home

Charlotte-Douglas International Airport officials unveiled the new, indoor home of the 15-foot bronze Queen Charlotte statue, and gave a preview of the new Checkpoint 1 on the east side of the Terminal Lobby Expansion that will open next month.

The statue’s new location in the Queen’s Court area and the opening of the new checkpoint are part of the airport’s ongoing $608 million Terminal Lobby Expansion program.

The Queen Charlotte statue has been an airport staple for three decades and has had two different homes on the property since it was placed in 1990. Originally, the statue was outside of the terminal. It was moved in 2013 between the hourly parking decks, and in 2021 it was taken down and stored in a box until construction of the lobby expansion was completed.

“It’s a wonderful day as Queen Charlotte is back to welcome visitors to her city once again,” Charlotte Douglas' Chief Executive Officer Haley Gentry said.

Travelers may now view the 33-year-old statue while passing by or seated inside the airport in the seating that surrounds it.

And as the holiday season approaches, Checkpoint 1 will open at a crucial time for Charlotte’s growing passenger count.

Soon to be opened Checkpoint 1 at Charlotte Douglas Airport
Kenneth Lee
/
WFAE
Soon to be opened Checkpoint 1 at Charlotte Douglas Airport

CLT Chief Infrastructure Officer Jack Christine said the expansion will help with the busy travel portion of the year

“It’s going to significantly help our holiday travel, by giving us a lot more space to work with, " Christine said.

“As everybody's been in the building over the summer and, over the last couple of years, the lobby has been very, very busy. It's gonna continue to be very, very busy. But the difference now is we're gonna have a lot more square footage for folks to be able to stage and wait to, to get through the security checkpoints, ticketing those types of things,” Christine also said.

The new security checkpoint will have eight lanes, six of which will be higher-speed automated lanes. The new lanes will bring the total to 21 security lanes at the airport. Checkpoint 1 will also feature 16 travel document-checking podiums for TSA officers.

“The opening of Checkpoint 1 is a monumental achievement for the airport and will greatly enhance our ability to service the growing passenger traffic at CLT,” CLT Chief Operating Officer Jerome Woodard said in a statement.

In addition to the new security lanes, a new bottle liquid scanner will scan travelers’ liquid belongings that are larger than 3.4 ounces.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Business Charlotte Douglas International AirportTravel
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.