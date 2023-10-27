Charlotte Douglas International Airport parking rates to increase

Charlotte-Douglas International Airport will increase its parking rates starting on Nov. 6 for all lots and decks at the airport.

The last time the airport raised its parking prices was in July 2021.

The airport said in a news release that the increase is happening because of the airport's growth and investment in expansion and amenities.

Prices will change to the following:

• Valet Parking - increases from $35 to $45

• Hourly Deck - increases from $24 ($6 per hour) to $32 ($8 per hour)

• Express Deck Preferred - increases from $16 to $24

• Express Deck Self Park - increases from $16 to $20

• Daily North - increases from$12 to $14

• Daily Decks - increases from $12 to $20

• Long Term Lots 1&2 - increases from $10 to $12

According to officials, local passenger traffic has seen a 30% jump since the spring of this year, which is also outpacing the number of people flying to and from the airport pre-pandemic.

The airport also encourages travelers to reserve their parking at parkCLT.com or on the airport's app. Online booking also offers lower rates and discounts sent to email subscribers.