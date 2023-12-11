Bad news for City Council on Eastland: Project could need another $15 million

City of Charlotte staff said Monday that the planned sports complex at the old Eastland Mall could cost the public an additional $15 million — a revelation that upset some City Council members.

In October, council members voted to spend $30 million in public money to help jump-start a privately developed indoor sports complex, e-sports hub and soccer fields on a nearly 30-acre part of the Eastland site. That plan was a compromise, as the city asked two developers to combine competing proposals.

But at Monday’s council meeting, the city’s economic development office said it would need more money between $5 and $15 million more. The money will be used for infrastructure.

Council members were surprised the costs had increased so much, so quickly — a 50% increase in two months.

“I’m not sure we were given the accurate information when we went through the whole due diligence two months ago,” Ajmera said.

Council member Lawana Mayfield agreed.

“We do not have a magic money tree in the back,” she said. “These are tax dollars we are talking about.”

Council member Ed Driggs said he was stunned that the required public investment could increase by so much.

The city said it would have a clearer picture of how much more money is needed early next year.

Crosland Southeast is building housing, offices and retail on the rest of the site.

After buying the defunct mall, the city demolished it in 2013. The site has been mostly empty since then.