Mecklenburg County requiring employees to return to the office 5 days a week

Mecklenburg County employees will return to in-office work five days a week this summer.

In a letter to staff sent Tuesday and obtained by WFAE, County Manager Dena Diorio said even after revising the county’s telework policy from three to two work-from-home days each week, high rates of turnover have continued, especially among newer employees.

Diorio said the county has also seen reduced levels of customer service. She also cited fairness, noting that remote work is not an option for all employees.

Starting July 1, all Mecklenburg County employees will be expected to work in their offices or designated workspaces five days a week.

"I know that some of you are disappointed by my decision and may be considering whether Mecklenburg County is the right place for you," she said.

Mecklenburg County employs more than 6,000 people.

Read Diorio's full statement below:

"Dear County Employees,

As County Manager, it is my responsibility to lead our team in a way that supports the high-performing organization that we are and which has been a driver of our success. The pandemic taught us many lessons in strength, persistence, and endurance, but there has been a price to pay in overall organizational health. Despite being two years past the pandemic it continues to impact how we serve our residents.

Even after revising the County's telework policy from three to two work-from-home days a week, we continue to see high rates of turnover in our workforce, especially those with less than two years of service with the County. We have seen reduced levels of customer service in many areas, and a lack of cohesiveness and collaboration across the County. There is also the issue of fairness. For many of our employees telework is not an option and all our employees should have the same advantages. Culture is critically important to our success. Our vision, mission, values, and guiding principles set us apart from other organizations.

Culture is critically important to our success. Our vision, mission, values, and guiding principles set us apart from other organizations.

Mecklenburg County Vision: "To be the best local government service provider"

Mecklenburg County Mission: "To serve Mecklenburg County Residents by helping improve their lives and community"

Values & Guiding Principles Ethics - We work with integrity

Customers - We serve our customers with dignity and respect Employees - we recognize employees as our most valuable resource Excellence - We invest in learning and improving Teams - We work as a team, respecting each other

Accountability - we focus on results

I strongly embrace a culture of trust whereby managers and supervisors have strong, authentic relationships with their teams that promote problem-solving, creativity and partnership. That trust is hindered when we continue to operate apart too often. Our collective aspirations to serve our community cannot be achieved in a hybrid environment.

To provide a workplace conducive to the culture we all desire, I am ending the County's telework policy and all employees will be expected to work in their offices or workspaces five days a week. This change will be effective July 1, 2024.

I believe this will help employees better connect with their coworkers and supervisors, increase our overall productivity, and help us better serve our customers and the community.

I know that some of you are disappointed by my decision and may be considering whether Mecklenburg County is the right place for you. Mecklenburg County strives to be an employer of choice and we demonstrate this through the strength of the benefits we offer to our employees. We continue to find ways to strengthen our "Total Rewards" Program. Some of those benefits include:

Wellness Days

Three different health insurance plans

Defined benefit plan (pension)

Five percent 401K match

Two different 401K plans

Marathon Health

Enhanced dental benefits with the inclusion of implant and orthodontia coverage for adults

Higher vacation accrual rates

Thirteen paid holidays

Six weeks of paid family leave

Pet insurance

Well-being programs

Sign-on bonuses for "hard to fill positions"

Employee Referral Program

Professional and leadership development opportunities

WorkGreen program

These and many other benefits the County provides are far superior to those offered by private companies and other counties. I would encourage you to consider all that Mecklenburg County has to offer as you evaluate where you choose to advance your career.

Thank you for your hard work and dedication to Mecklenburg County.

Sincerely,

Dena R. Diorio County Manager"