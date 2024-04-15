Wegmans opening first Charlotte store in Ballantyne

Grocery store chain Wegmans, a favorite in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, said on Monday that they’ll open their first location in Charlotte. The grocer will be located on the Ballantyne Campus on North Community House Road. Wegmans plans to open the location by the third quarter of 2026.

The company has been gradually moving south, with several locations in and around Raleigh in recent years. That's led to lots of speculation about when they're coming to Charlotte.

“We’ve received hundreds of requests from locals asking for a store in their area, and we’ve spent years looking for exactly the right location. We’re thrilled to bring the Wegmans experience to this community," said Dan Aken, vice president of real estate and store planning.

The store will be approximately 110,000 square feet, about three times the size of the average traditional supermarket.

Ballantyne has been adding more retail, apartments and other amenities in recent years, as the corporate park attempts to shed its office-centric origins and become a more diversified real estate center — especially in the post-COVID, remote-work era.

“As we’ve continued to enhance the offerings all across Ballantyne, we’ve seen the need for a more experiential grocer in the community,” said Clifton Coble, senior vice president of development for Northwood Office, Ballantyne Corporate Park's owner. “Wegmans, of course, was top of mind. We recognize how beloved it is throughout the East Coast and North Carolina and are ecstatic for it to join our tenant mix.”