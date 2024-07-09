CLT airport officials say get to the airport 2.5 hours early

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is in the middle of what airport officials call the busiest travel period on record. Between Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, the airport saw a 14% increase in travelers compared to last year.

During Independence Day weekend, officials said 925,000 passengers traveled through the airport, a 7% increase. Airport officials expect the travel season to remain busier through Labor Day weekend.

While travel is at its busiest, the airport’s Terminal Lobby Expansion construction will continue. For 12 days starting on July 9, the American Airlines ticket counters east of Checkpoint C will be relocated to outdoors, at Door 2 at the departure level.

Attention @AmericanAir travelers: From July 9-21, all American Airlines ticket counters east of Checkpoint C will temporarily relocate for construction. Some counters will move outside to Door 2 on the Departures level, with four ticket counters and an additional four kiosks… pic.twitter.com/DR1urHw0PE — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) July 8, 2024

The airport will have additional signage and American will have additional staff to guide passengers.

Airport officials are urging travelers to arrive 2.5 before domestic flights and 3.5 hours before international flights.