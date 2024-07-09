© 2024 WFAE

CLT airport officials say get to the airport 2.5 hours early

WFAE
Published July 9, 2024 at 1:40 PM EDT
Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is in the middle of what airport officials call the busiest travel period on record. Between Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, the airport saw a 14% increase in travelers compared to last year.

During Independence Day weekend, officials said 925,000 passengers traveled through the airport, a 7% increase. Airport officials expect the travel season to remain busier through Labor Day weekend.

While travel is at its busiest, the airport’s Terminal Lobby Expansion construction will continue. For 12 days starting on July 9, the American Airlines ticket counters east of Checkpoint C will be relocated to outdoors, at Door 2 at the departure level.

The airport will have additional signage and American will have additional staff to guide passengers.

Airport officials are urging travelers to arrive 2.5 before domestic flights and 3.5 hours before international flights.

