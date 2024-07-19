© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte's airport, some other systems severely disrupted by global software glitches

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 19, 2024 at 8:35 AM EDT
A jet on the tarmac
Charlotte Douglas International Airport
/
Handout
American Airlines jet at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

If you’re headed to Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Friday morning, expect long lines and delays. The number of flights affected by a worldwide technology failure continues to climb.

So far at CLT, 115 flights have been canceled as of mid-morning, and 132 more are delayed. American Airlines has resumed operations, but it’ll take a while to catch up.

Ground stops have been reported across the country.

CLT officials warned people not to come to the airport unless they have confirmed with their airline that their flight is operating.

The city of Charlotte's website was also down Friday morning, meaning many services for residents were offline. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, however, said that 911 services are not impacted.

State agencies were affected, as well. The NC Department of Motor Vehicles said its services were down, with license plate and driver's license offices closed.

The Charlotte Area Transit System said many of its web services were down as well.

Business CLT
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
