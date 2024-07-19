Charlotte's airport, some other systems severely disrupted by global software glitches

If you’re headed to Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Friday morning, expect long lines and delays. The number of flights affected by a worldwide technology failure continues to climb.

So far at CLT, 115 flights have been canceled as of mid-morning, and 132 more are delayed. American Airlines has resumed operations, but it’ll take a while to catch up.

Ground stops have been reported across the country.

CLT officials warned people not to come to the airport unless they have confirmed with their airline that their flight is operating.

Update 7:32 a.m.: Due to the ongoing global technology impacts, CLT advises passengers to not come to the airport unless they have confirmed their flight information with the airline. — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) July 19, 2024

The city of Charlotte's website was also down Friday morning, meaning many services for residents were offline. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, however, said that 911 services are not impacted.

City web-based systems are being impacted by the global IT disruption. The city’s website is down, but CharkMeck 311 is not impacted at this time. Staff are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and we will share an update as soon as we can. — City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) July 19, 2024

This IT disruption is not impacting 9-1-1 at this time. https://t.co/BL1N0XxuK8 — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 19, 2024

State agencies were affected, as well. The NC Department of Motor Vehicles said its services were down, with license plate and driver's license offices closed.

All #NCDMV Driver License offices and License Plate Agencies are unable to assist customers this morning due to the current global Microsoft and CrowdStrike outage. NCDMV is monitoring the situation along with NCDIT and will resume service once the global outage has been repaired pic.twitter.com/DXjFrwNzo8 — NCDOT (@NCDOT) July 19, 2024

The Charlotte Area Transit System said many of its web services were down as well.