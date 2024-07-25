© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS
The latest news headlines updated throughout the day by WFAE journalists.

JetBlue will end service to CLT airport in October

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published July 25, 2024 at 6:33 PM EDT

JetBlue will depart from Charlotte for the last time this fall. The airline is announcing plans to leave the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport as well as Minneapolis and San Antonio.

In a statement, the New York-based airline cites underperformance and a lack of customer demand. The company says it will instead focus on expanding into markets like New England and Florida.

Currently, JetBlue’s only direct flight from Charlotte is to Boston. It’s final final boarding call will be on October 26th. Customers who purchased tickets beyond that date will receive automatic refunds.

JetBlue will continue to provide service to the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, the company said.
Tags
Business Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
