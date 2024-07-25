JetBlue will end service to CLT airport in October

JetBlue will depart from Charlotte for the last time this fall. The airline is announcing plans to leave the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport as well as Minneapolis and San Antonio.

In a statement, the New York-based airline cites underperformance and a lack of customer demand. The company says it will instead focus on expanding into markets like New England and Florida.

Currently, JetBlue’s only direct flight from Charlotte is to Boston. It’s final final boarding call will be on October 26th. Customers who purchased tickets beyond that date will receive automatic refunds.

JetBlue will continue to provide service to the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, the company said.

