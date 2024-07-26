Mecklenburg Co. property tax bills to be mailed out

Mecklenburg County says it will mail 2024 bills for real property, individual personal property, and business personal property taxes by Wednesday, July 31. Bills are due Sept. 1, and must be paid by Jan. 6 to avoid interest.

This year, approximately 435,000 tax bills will be mailed to taxpayers throughout the County. For certain properties whose tax records or values are under appeal, the respective tax bills will be mailed later.

All tax bills paid on or after Jan. 7, 2025, will be assessed interest at a rate of 2% for January.