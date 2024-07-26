© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg Co. property tax bills to be mailed out

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 26, 2024 at 2:04 PM EDT

Mecklenburg County says it will mail 2024 bills for real property, individual personal property, and business personal property taxes by Wednesday, July 31. Bills are due Sept. 1, and must be paid by Jan. 6 to avoid interest.

This year, approximately 435,000 tax bills will be mailed to taxpayers throughout the County. For certain properties whose tax records or values are under appeal, the respective tax bills will be mailed later.

All tax bills paid on or after Jan. 7, 2025, will be assessed interest at a rate of 2% for January.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
