School supplies are for sale during SC tax-free weekend

South Carolina's 2024 Tax-Free Weekend starts Friday at noon.

The annual event ends on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state's 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes during the weekend. Tax-free items include computers, school supplies, printers, clothing and accessories, shoes and select bed and bath items. Eligible items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price.

Items that are not exempt include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, and furniture.