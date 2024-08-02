© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

School supplies are for sale during SC tax-free weekend

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 2, 2024 at 10:13 AM EDT

South Carolina's 2024 Tax-Free Weekend starts Friday at noon.

The annual event ends on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state's 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes during the weekend. Tax-free items include computers, school supplies, printers, clothing and accessories, shoes and select bed and bath items. Eligible items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price.

Items that are not exempt include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, and furniture.
Business
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain