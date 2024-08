After nearly a decade in business, a Concord taproom is closing its doors for good this week. Twenty-Six Acres Brewing Company said on Instagram it’s permanently shutting down next weekend. The brewery, named in honor of Concord being established on 26 acres of land — made its mark as the town’s third brewery when it opened back in 2016. The Charlotte Observer reports it’s the seventh local brewery to announce its closing over the past seven months.