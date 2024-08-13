Charlotte Olympic training facility faces questions on spending $55 million worth of public money

The Paris Olympics wrapped up over the weekend, but preparations are already underway for the 2028 Olympics to be held in Los Angeles.

Here in Charlotte, one local company is trying to lay the groundwork for our city to one day host the Olympic games, and over the last three years, this company has received a lot of public money to try to lure Olympic governing bodies for different sports.

Ren Larson, a reporter for the online news site The Assembly, recently took an investigative look at this company, the United States Performance Center, and whether all that public money has produced any results. She spoke with WFAE's Nick de la Canal.

How has the US Performance Center spent $55M?

Read the Assembly's original story here: North Carolina’s $55 Million Olympic Dream