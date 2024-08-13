© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte Olympic training facility faces questions on spending $55 million worth of public money

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published August 13, 2024 at 3:27 PM EDT
The USA field hockey team uses the US Performance Center in Charlotte.
Travis Dove
/
Courtesy The Assembly
The Paris Olympics wrapped up over the weekend, but preparations are already underway for the 2028 Olympics to be held in Los Angeles.

Here in Charlotte, one local company is trying to lay the groundwork for our city to one day host the Olympic games, and over the last three years, this company has received a lot of public money to try to lure Olympic governing bodies for different sports.

Ren Larson, a reporter for the online news site The Assembly, recently took an investigative look at this company, the United States Performance Center, and whether all that public money has produced any results. She spoke with WFAE's Nick de la Canal.

How has the US Performance Center spent $55M?
Ren Larson of The Assembly spoke with WFAE's Nick de la Canal about her investigation into a Charlotte-based company whose ambitious plans to bring Olympic sports to Charlotte are raising eyebrows, and questions about spending $55 million in public money allocated by the General Assembly.
Read the Assembly's original story here: North Carolina’s $55 Million Olympic Dream
