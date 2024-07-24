2024 Paris Olympics

-
Olympic surfing events are taking place in Teahupo’o, a small village nearly 9,800 miles from the host city of Paris. The path to Tahiti has been years in the making, and not without controversy.
The 2024 Olympics kick off in Paris with a splashy opening ceremony on Friday and will run through Aug. 11. Here's how to keep up with the action, from primetime viewing to occasional scrolling.
A new sport, the return of in-person crowds, and a one-of-a-kind opening ceremony. Here's what to know about the start of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.
James, 39, is a three-time Olympic medalist. A fourth this summer would put him in a tie for most medals won by a U.S. men's basketball player. The female U.S. flag bearer will be announced Tuesday.