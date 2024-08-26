NC unemployment rate rose in July

North Carolina’s unemployment rate in July was the highest it’s been in the past year-and-half.

The state’s unemployment rate in July was 3.7%, according to the most recent data from the state commerce department. The rate has been trending upward since May of last year when it was 3.3%. The biggest losses over the past year were in the manufacturing and information sectors. The biggest gains were in the education and health services areas.

The national unemployment rate was 4.3%in July. That’s the highest it’s been since October 2021. This week, the Department of Commerce will release July unemployment figures for all 100 state counties.