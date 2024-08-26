© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

NC unemployment rate rose in July

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published August 26, 2024 at 12:01 PM EDT

North Carolina’s unemployment rate in July was the highest it’s been in the past year-and-half.

The state’s unemployment rate in July was 3.7%, according to the most recent data from the state commerce department. The rate has been trending upward since May of last year when it was 3.3%. The biggest losses over the past year were in the manufacturing and information sectors. The biggest gains were in the education and health services areas.

The national unemployment rate was 4.3%in July.  That’s the highest it’s been since October 2021. This week, the Department of Commerce will release July unemployment figures for all 100 state counties. 
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
