Biltmore reopens as Asheville tourism officials say the city welcomes the return of visitors

It’s been more than a month since Hurricane Helene devastated parts of the North Carolina mountains. The storm and its aftermath brought the busy fall tourism season in the region to a halt before it even started. This weekend the Biltmore Estate in Asheville is reopening to visitors for the first time since the storm. And a few days ago on social media the city’s tourism bureau, Explore Asheville, said the city is again welcoming visitors. Joining WFAE's Marshall Terry is Explore Asheville’s Dodie Stephens to discuss.

Marshall Terry: So Biltmore is obviously one of the top draws to Asheville and the mountains, especially this time of year with the Christmas season just around the corner. Now I know Helene did extensive damage to the Biltmore Village located just outside the entrance to Biltmore Estate. I’ll ask about that in a moment. But first just how much damage did the house and grounds suffer from Helene?

Dodie Stephens: The Biltmore house and conservatory, winery and gardens and overnight properties received minimal to no damage from the storm. You know, as with the entire region, conditions vary across the estate, but the core attractions on the state are well and ready to welcome folks for a hopeful holiday season ahead.

Terry: And what is the latest on Biltmore Village? And for those who don't know, it's home to many shops that were basically underwater following Helene.

Stephens: Biltmore Village and other areas in Asheville, including the River Arts District and Swannanoa, received extreme devastation from Hurricane Helene and are going to need much more time and have a longer road ahead. Eighty percent of the businesses in River Arts District were completely wiped out, but that 20% is rallying in beautiful ways and the area that we're now calling the Upper River Arts District is opening. Those art galleries, clothing shops, coffee shops and restaurants are opening and planning a reopening event November 9 and 10 and welcoming customers back. It's really important time for us to to join them in welcoming customers back, you know where and when it is safe to do so.

Terry: So your organization, Explore Asheville, said on social media a few days ago Asheville is again welcoming visitors. Some commented on the post on Instagram that it's too soon for visitors to be coming back because there's still water and infrastructure problems and that it might not be safe for tourists. Some also said that the city should be prioritizing helping its citizens recover instead of asking for visitors to return. What's your response to comments like that?

Stephens: Well, Explore Asheville is heeding the call from local restaurants, art galleries, tour outfitters and breweries that need customers to help them reopen and sustain their workforce. Many of these restaurants and independent businesses have gone through great lengths and expense to source their own water options to operate, to employ our neighbors. These area residents will also continue to serve first responders, emergency workers and displaced restaurants. So you know for us progress is happening in stages and pockets and it's being made slowly but surely and safely. And so we're standing with them and encouraging customers to come and support these local businesses by visiting respectfully with heart and planning ahead.

Terry: Well, that's kind of what I want to end on. People in Charlotte are seeing lots of social media images of devastation, washed out roads and hearing these different takes. What's your message for people in the Charlotte region who are wondering how to safely plan their fall trips to the mountains? I mean, what do they need to know before they set out to come up there?

Stephens: Well, come with patience and respect. Roads are open but reference those DOT maps. We have plenty of resources on exploreasheville.com. We're asking visitors to respect boundaries in closed areas, but it's important to know that the downtown Asheville area infrastructure remains largely intact. So as those businesses open and they're putting out red balloons, we are, we're supporting them and and asking folks to come back. And so planning ahead is key and calling ahead in some cases as you're planning where you're going to stay.