SouthPark rolls out free shuttle service to move people around in the area

SouthPark Community Partners is debuting a new microtransit service on Thursday. The SouthPark Skipper will offer free, on-demand rides for residents, workers and visitors from 9am to 9pm every day. Officials will have an event at 11:30 am in front of Rhino Market on Congress Street. The electric, on-demand fleet will provide a mobility option that aligns with the City of Charlotte’s strategic mobility plan. The free shuttle service was among the recommendations of the SouthPark Forward 2035 Vision Plan.