Donations to state Helene recovery fund top $14 million

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that over $14 million has been donated to the state-sponsored North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund since Hurricane Helene devastated Western North Carolina earlier this fall.

Help has come into the state from across the country and around the world, including in the form of monetary donations to the relief fund that are supporting nonprofits working to meet the immediate needs of storm victims.

Donations have funded grants to 86 organizations working in 29 storm-impacted counties.