© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Donations to state Helene recovery fund top $14 million

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published November 15, 2024 at 8:41 AM EST

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that over $14 million has been donated to the state-sponsored North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund since Hurricane Helene devastated Western North Carolina earlier this fall.

Help has come into the state from across the country and around the world, including in the form of monetary donations to the relief fund that are supporting nonprofits working to meet the immediate needs of storm victims.

Donations have funded grants to 86 organizations working in 29 storm-impacted counties.
Business
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain