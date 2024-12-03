© 2024 WFAE

CLT proposes new flight paths, but some City Council members want more public outreach

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published December 3, 2024 at 7:35 PM EST
The existing paths for planes departing Charlotte Douglas International Airport are in purple. The airport is proposing new flight paths, in blue.
City of Charlotte
Charlotte Douglas International Airport is proposing more flight paths for departing aircraft, in order to disperse noise over a wider area.

CLT currently has eight paths for departing aircraft — four to the north and four to the south.

The airport is proposing that the Federal Aviation Administration create 27 total paths. Some neighborhoods that have little noise today — like Myers Park or Ballantyne — would likely hear jets flying overhead.

The noise mitigation process, known as Airport Noise Compatibility Planning, would be enacted when CLT's fourth parallel runway is set to open later this decade. The new departure paths would allow planes to turn sooner to their destination rather than flying straight for two miles before turning.

During a presentation before City Council on Monday, Airport Director Haley Gentry briefly showed a map of what could be the new flight paths. But in response to a question from Council Member Renee Johnson, Gentry acknowledged the airport hasn’t shared a detailed map on the airport’s website that would allow people to look up their address and see if they might be impacted.

Gentry said the paths are preliminary and could be changed by the FAA. If the airport created a tool in which people could look up their address and see if it’s near a flight path, that information might not be accurate.

The airport has shared general maps of potential flight paths in the documents posted online.

Johnson said the airport needs to be more transparent, even if the process isn't final.

“I’d like to see a map,” Johnson said. “You’re asking us to vote. I’d like to know what the areas that we’re voting on, and I think the public should have access to that information as well.”

Johnson compared the changes to the city’s 2040 Plan and Unified Development Ordinance, which ended zoning that only allowed for single-family homes. The city held public meetings about the changes, but many residents didn’t know about them before they were enacted. Once people understood some of the changes, there was significant pushback from some members of the community.

Council Member Tariq Bokhari represents a south Charlotte district that will likely get more flight noise. He said he supports the airport and its continued growth.

While he acknowledged the airport has met with some neighborhood groups, he said the public needs more information.

“There’s a difference when someone’s like, ‘Oh what’s that noise over my house? I’ve never had that before,’ ” he said. “I’ve seen that anger firsthand.”

Council members are rescheduled to vote on Monday, Dec. 9.

The proposal would be sent to the FAA, which will likely take more than a year to approve any changes.

CLT is the world’s seventh-busiest airport based on takeoffs and landings.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said the airport had no shared any maps of the flight paths on its website. CLT has shared general maps, but not one that would allow people to look up their address and see if they would be impacted by noise.

Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
