Duke Energy wins regulatory approval to build new gas-burning generators on Lake Norman

State regulators approved Duke Energy’s request to build two new natural gas-powered generators at the Marshall Steam Station on Lake Norman. The new generators would replace two coal boilers by the early 2030s.

The order addresses some of the concerns raised by residents and ratepayers. Duke Energy will be required to update state regulators on future plans to switch from natural gas to greener hydrogen fuel during annual reports. Both the state consumer advocacy group and the nonprofit Environmental Defense Fund raised concerns that current estimates do not cover the cost of converting to hydrogen fuel. State regulators dismissed this as a reason to reject the project.